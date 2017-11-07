New Music: Kodak Black feat. Lil Wayne “Back to Life”

As we all know Kodak Black is always in the studio dropping brand new hits. This time he teams up with the Young Money OG for the brand new track “Back to life”. He Previewed it last night live at his concert. Look out for his new project coming soon.
