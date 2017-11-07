Kodak Black

Kodak Black

Photo by Kodak Black

The Music
Home > The Music

New Music: Kodak Black feat. Lil Wayne “Back to Life”

DJ Gemini
Leave a comment

As we all know Kodak Black is always in the studio dropping brand new hits. This time he teams up with the Young Money OG for the brand new track “Back to life”. He Previewed it last night live at his concert. Look out for his new project coming soon.

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

12 photos Launch gallery

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

Continue reading New Music: Kodak Black feat. Lil Wayne “Back to Life”

14 Hysterical Twitter Reactions To Lil Wayne’s Black Lives Matter Comments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos