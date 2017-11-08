Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Seven Pounds' - Arrivals

Somebody Lying! Did Will & Jada REALLY Give Tyrese $5 Million Dollars?

Just days ago singer/actor Tyrese claimed on social media that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith gave him $5 Million Dollars to get his finances situated and to stay off social media for a while. According to TMZ that may not be true.

Sources tell TMZ that the couple didn’t loan Black Ty the money and they are worried that he is having a nervous breakdown. Tyrese has been in the news over his erractic behavior on social media, child abuse charges filed by his ex-wife Norma that has since been dismissed and issues with Fast And The Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We are all hoping and praying that Tyrese is straight but you can’t be on social lying on your pockets.

