Did Kim K’s Assistant Get Fired For Airing Out Her Dirty Laundry? [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian has a lot of people working for her and recently decided to let go of her friend and longtime assistant Stephanie Shepherd. According to Page Six, the two have been close for quite some time. Shepherd even said at one point that, “she’d take a bullet for Kim.”

It is alleged that after Kim got robbed in Paris, Shepherd reveled too much about it to the media and also spoke out about Kanye as well as that she does Kim’s laundry. Shephard was named C.O.O. of Kim’s multi-million-dollar brand and things need to change with that as well.

During Page Six TV, the host spoke about Kim being Paris Hilton’s assistant and rising up from that. They also believe that her assistant might have been trying to do the same to gain fame. We will keep you updated if she let’s anyone else from her team go.

