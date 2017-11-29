Reebok Joins Forces With Fashion Designer & Activist Kirby Jean-Raymond For New Sneaker Design

Hello Beautiful Staff

Boston-based sneaker company Reebok has decided to collaborate with Kirby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss to design new footwear for men and women. Jean-Raymond is the latest addition to Reebok’s growing number of collaborations, which include Teyana Taylor, Gigi Hadid and Victoria Beckham.

Jean-Raymond will create two separate lines for Reebok Classics. Using multiple design applications, the collection fuses Reebok’s heritage aesthetic with Pyer Moss’s visionary take on contemporary styles.

The Pyer Moss brand is well known for their fashions that focus on controversial subjects in today’s headlines, which include racism, mental health and police brutality.

Jean-Raymond is not only excited about this latest accomplishment for the brand, but looks forward to bringing his creative forces to the sneaker brand with fresh apparel. “Where we are, as a voice, is more in line with where they have always been, it’s just that [the] message has been dormant [at Reebok] for awhile,” he says.

The new collection is set to debut during New York Fashion week in February 2018 and will be available in stores August 2018. We are so excited to see the stylish (and woke!) results of this collaboration.

