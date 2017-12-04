Nazi Sympathizer Loses His Job After Profiled In The New York Times

KYSDC.Com

It looks like Nazi sympathizer Tony Hovater just lost his job after being profiled in The New York Times. According to The Root, him, his wife and brother-in-law all lost their jobs at 571 Grill & Draft House in Ohio. The piece written about Hovater was released on Saturday and after that they all were let go.

Hovater also mentioned that his home address was published as well and because of this doesn’t feel safe. Due to financial reason they will not be able to afford their rent and will have to move. He said, “It’s not for the best to stay in a place that is now public information. We live alone. No one else is there to watch the house while I’m away.” In the article published he was described by the writer as the, “Nazi sympathizer next door.”

In a letter his employer also spoke on why they let him go and said, “We felt it necessary to fully sever the relationship with them in hopes to protect our 20 other employees from the verbal and social media threats being made from individuals all over the country, and as far as Australia. We neither encourage nor support any forms of hate within our establishment.” Supports of Hovator have raised $8,000 so far for him and his family.

