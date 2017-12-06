Angie Ange & Maino

Social Media Motivation, Party & Pain & D.C. Love With Angie Ange & Maino

You might not have heard from rapper Maino musically in a while but if you may have seen him on social media with some of his many viral videos giving out some real talk. Now that he is back with his new tape “Party & Pain,” we get to hear from the Brooklyn rapper on wax. What’s been up with Maino during his break from music? What’s taken him so long to get back to D.C.?

Maino tells all with Angie Ange.

