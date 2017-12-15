Was Tupac Murdered By A Crip?

The weapon that was used to kill Tupac was found 19 years ago, but no one knows where it is today.
In a document dug up by A&E Who Killed Tupac? producers, it’s revealed that a citizen found a .40 Glock in his backyard back in 1998 and reported it to police. Then “in 2000, L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. took over law enforcement of Compton, and 3,800 confiscated firearms — including that Glock — were transferred to the LASD,” TMZ reports.
In 2006, Deputy T. Brennan “recognized the address where the gun was found as the home of the girlfriend of a prominent Crip member … known to have beef with Pac” and immediately ordered ballistics testing. Results came back as a match to the gun used to kill Pac, TMZ states.
“You’d think the weapon would be immediately sent to Vegas, where Pac’s murder was still unsolved. Instead, a federal prosecutor assigned to the case cited concerns the discovery might alert potential conspirators — and recommended the gun NOT be turned over to LVPD. It’s not spelled out in the document, but it seems the concern might have been about renewed gang violence if it came out a Crip was tied to Tupac’s murder,” the site explains.
A&E producers reportedly contacted LVPD—some officers claim the gun was never given to them and others say they’re not sure. The last episode of Who Killed Tupac? airs next Tuesday. Will you be tuning in?
13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur
