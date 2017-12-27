Who Will Smith Would Play For “Fresh Prince“ Reboot [VIDEO]

Every show we used to love is getting a reboot. Will Smith, while on “Graham Norton” talked about a “Fresh Prince” reboot, but he would play a different role. Smith mentioned that at his age he would have to play “Uncle Phil.”

Smith mentioned that he is 50 and there shouldn’t be lines saying, “C’mon, Aunt Viv! I’m 50. I can’t go out on my own?’” Earlier this year Smith teased fans with a photo he posted of him getting together with some of the cast for Karyn Parsons luncheon. Even though “Fresh Prince” helped launched his career fans will just have to wait to see.

