Barack Obama Scores “Most Admired Man” Title For The 10th Time In A Row

We miss Barack Obama so much and according to Huffington Post so does a lot of other people. In a Gallup poll released, 17 percent thought that Obama was the most admired man. Donald Trump came in second place with 14 percent.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hillary Clinton came in third with 9 percent and Michelle Obama received 7 percent. The survey from Gallup News states that this is the 16th time for Clinton to be the most admired woman. Since 1946 the polling group has asked Americans ab out their choice. Gallup said, “All but Truman in 1947 and Ford in 1974 had job approval ratings well below 50%, like Trump.”

RELATED: Barack Obama Cracks Joke Aimed At Trump & Others [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chance The Rapper, Kenan Thompson Sing “Come Back Barack” On SNL [VIDEO]

RELATED: Barack Obama “Crashes” Michelle Obama Speech To Say “Happy Anniversary” [VIDEO]

The Latest: