Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead After Massive Heart Attack

New York City Council member Jumaane Williams came under fire for a false tweet that claimed Erica Garner had died after she suffered a recent heart attack on December 24. Williams, who is a council speaker candidate, sent a poignant message to Garner’s family and friends that set off controversy Thursday morning.
“As we sent prayers up…so sorry to hear the news. RIP @es_snipes. That family still needs us #Garner,” Williams said in a tweet, according to the New York Daily News, that was taken down.
An immediate reply was issued by Garner’s official Twitter account that condemned the message as false. The account’s operator also said that Williams didn’t obtain any information or confirmation of Garner’s death from them.
https://twitter.com/es_snipes/status/946272921462431744
Garner, the 27-year-old activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner who was killed by New York city cops in 2014, went into cardiac arrest Saturday. She is in a medically induced coma with major brain damage, according to the activist’s family and friends who sent updates on Garner’s critical condition Wednesday.
There has been no announcement of a death by Garner’s family or authorities. Loved ones are sending up prayers and well wishes for Garner, who has become an outspoken activist against police brutality. She appeared in a campaign commercial for Sen. Bernie Sanders during his run for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, ABC News reported. Sanders praised Garner for her passion and activism on Twitter recently.
Garner’s family is grateful for all the love. “The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” a tweet from Garner’s official account read Monday. “Thank you all for your continued support for Erica,” another tweet read.
SOURCE: New York Daily News, ABC News
SEE ALSO:
Prayers Up: Eric Garner’s Daughter In Critical Condition After A Heart Attack
Erica Garner Condemns Clinton Staff Over WikiLeaks Emails About Her Father