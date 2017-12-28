Erica Garner Declared Brain Dead After Massive Heart Attack

New York City Council member Jumaane Williams came under fire for a false tweet that claimed Erica Garner had died after she suffered a recent heart attack on December 24. Williams, who is a council speaker candidate, sent a poignant message to Garner’s family and friends that set off controversy Thursday morning.

“As we sent prayers up…so sorry to hear the news. RIP @es_snipes. That family still needs us #Garner,” Williams said in a tweet, according to the New York Daily News, that was taken down.

An immediate reply was issued by Garner’s official Twitter account that condemned the message as false. The account’s operator also said that Williams didn’t obtain any information or confirmation of Garner’s death from them.

https://twitter.com/es_snipes/status/946272921462431744

Garner, the 27-year-old activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner who was killed by New York city cops in 2014, went into cardiac arrest Saturday. She is in a medically induced coma with major brain damage, according to the activist’s family and friends who sent updates on Garner’s critical condition Wednesday.

As of now there are no updates on Erica's condition. She is still in a medically induced coma. Doctors will continue to monitor her over the next few days. We appreciate your individual and collective prayers. You can hold off on monetary donations at the moment. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 27, 2017

Update: Cat scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 28, 2017

There has been no announcement of a death by Garner’s family or authorities. Loved ones are sending up prayers and well wishes for Garner, who has become an outspoken activist against police brutality. She appeared in a campaign commercial for Sen. Bernie Sanders during his run for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, ABC News reported. Sanders praised Garner for her passion and activism on Twitter recently.

My thoughts are with Erica Garner, her family and friends in hoping that she has a full recovery and rejoins the struggle for justice as soon as possible. I have had the privilege of joining with her at a number of events and was deeply impressed with her courage and insights. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 26, 2017

Garner’s family is grateful for all the love. “The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” a tweet from Garner’s official account read Monday. “Thank you all for your continued support for Erica,” another tweet read.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, ABC News

