Rest In Power: Social Media Reacts To The Passing Of Erica Garner

Erica Garner passed away this morning. The 27-year-old was a true warrior, gave her life to social justice and fought back against a system that gave her no justice.
The mother of two was the daughter of Eric Garner, who was killed on July 17, 2014, when an NYPD officer restrained him with an illegal chokehold. The killing was caught on camera with Garner saying repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.” The officer was never indicted. Even through the imaginable — seeing your father lose his life on camera — Garner continued to fight for equality and her impact has been felt across the globe. Social media is paying their respects to the late Erica Garner with memories, respect and a critique of a system that failed her father and her family.
Rest in peace, Erica Garner.
