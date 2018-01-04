News & Gossip
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot

Staff
Angel Brinks Fashion 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Eva Marcille’s estranged baby’s father Kevin McCall was reportedly shot in the foot while in Watts. According to TheJasmineBrand, McCall has since been released from the hospital.

McCall seems to be doing his best to come for cryTyrese’s crown with his social media antics. Anyone else feeling like he shot himself in the foot?

