Official Video: Jay Z featuring Beyonce – Family Feud

Originally this video was only available for Tidal subscribers, now the video is available for non tidal subscribers. The 7 minute star-studded visual features Blue Ivy, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Rosario Dawson, Janet Mock and many more.

