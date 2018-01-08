News & Gossip
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing a Transgender Woman!

If a Straight Male Dates a Trans gendered Woman, does that make him Gay?

Ginuwine Performs At 1 Oak Nightclub

Ok, So What do you think about this? Some fans of the show, Celebrity Big Brother, are upset with singer Ginuwine, because he refused a kiss from a trans-gender woman.

Ginuwine appears on the new season of the show with other cast mates and a transgendered woman by the name of India Willoughby. They were all conversing about dating when India implied that it does not make a heterosexual man gay if he dates a transgender woman. She attempted to get close to Ginuwine and even leaned in for a kiss and he pulled away. That seemed to offend India and some of her fans. Watch the clip here:

 

What do you think?

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

In a continued era where transgender women are under attack, it’s important to uplift and shine light on trans women who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience hate violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs’ most recent report. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by giving you the sexiest trans women doing it big right now.  

