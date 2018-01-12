News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

There Were Mixed Reactions When The Toronto Raptors Introduced Their New OVO Edition Jersey

Not everybody loves the new "city" uniform.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

Hit the flip to see how fans responded.

Drake , Toronto Raptors

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos