Here’s A Preview Of Rep. John Lewis Sharing His Memories Of Dr. King

Oprah Winfrey Network will air Lewis’ first-person account of his friendship with MLK.

Oprah Winfrey’s award-winning series Oprah’s Master Class presents a touching tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. through the personal memories of Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights legend in his own right. Here’s a preview of the episode, which airs Jan. 15 at 10 p.m. on OWN.

“Oprah’s Master Class” features interviews with legendary figures in entertainment, politics and sports. They share personal stories about the triumphs and failures that shaped their lives and the lessons they learned on the path to success. In the upcoming episode, Lewis talks about his friendship with Dr. King and recalls his playful side.

Lewis also tearfully remembers the day an assassin’s bullet struck Dr. King. The future congressman was working on Robert Kennedy’s presidential campaign when he heard the news. After Charlottesville and with the ongoing effort to dismantle President Barack Obama’s legacy, there’s still plenty of work to be done. Lewis urges the next generation to pick up the mantle and engage in the struggle for justice and equality.

