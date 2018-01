A new dance challenge has swept the Internet thanks to BlocBoy JB‘s 2017 hit “Shoot.”

Known as the #shootchallenge, the dance involves an intense backwards pumping motion. You can check out BlocBoy and his crew do it at the end of his music video.

Everyone from college athletes to social media stars have caught on to the dance, and now it seems Drake has caught the bug. Watch him rock out to BlocBoy JB below!

Drake dancing last night in Memphis. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GNpIex34kT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 19, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: