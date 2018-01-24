Will Smith’s Instagram Page Is The Best Place On The Internet

Will Smith is cradling a baby wombat as it rests in his arm. “This is our new baby,” he jokes. The clip begins with him feeding a crocodile with a long pole. “That wasn’t nothing,” he says. In another post, he’s solving the Rubik’s cube. If you scroll down some more, he and Denzel Washington share a #TBT photo. Reload the page and you’ll find him sharing advice given to him by Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He said if your movie is only big in America, it doesn’t matter. You’ll be a movie star when you’re a movie star in every country in the world.” But even more inspiring, is his love for his family, the love that permeates through his grin when he talks about his wife and the Christmas sweaters she makes them wear each year.

Smith joined Instagram in December of 2018 and we’ve found joy in his page ever since. In the short time he’s been on the gram, he’s reminded us why we first fell in love with the Fresh Prince from Philly and what every celebrity’s page should embody—humor, humble opulence and inspiration. Other celebs who illicit such national treasure feelings: Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Oprah.

So let’s discuss the best moments on his gram thus far. Keep scrolling.

Christmas With The Smith Family

Jada Pinkett-Smith apparently makes the entire Smith family wear matching Christmas sweaters every year and this year was no different as we witnessed it first-hand from Will’s account.

The family, with Willow (who Will says was “infected with that Christmas stuff”), Jaden Smith and an arsenal of tiny tots in tow, took on the snow in a festive sled led by reindeer.

Jada’s New Hair Cut

Will is equally supportive as he is funny. Jada Pinkett hit us with a #NewHairWhoDis post on New Years, but Will gave us the exclusive on her do when he snuck a candid video of Jada and her asymmetrical tresses.

Relationship Wisdom

Will and Jada are the pinnacle of Black love, so it makes sense he’d know a wise word or two about marriage. He dropped some relationship knowledge on us when he took us through 20 years of wisdom in one Instagram post. The even shorter version: “Love is like gardening.”

When He Reported Live From A Boat In Australia

Who else on Instagram has cutaway shots from a drone (you can see him looking up at the camera) while boating? And not regular boating, rough boating. We’d explain it but it’s better to watch.

His Incredible Seats At The Australian Open

Wealth and influence buys you these kinds of seats.

When He Walked About Comic Con In A Bright Mask

Will Smith’s Netflix film Bright was a massive success, despite poor ratings. 11 million viewers streamed Bright within the first three days of its release making it one of Netflix’s most streamed movies. Much of the film’s success can be attributed to Will’s personal influence and moments like this. Gotta love his dedication.

Check It Off Your Bucket List

More importantly, Will reminds us to dream big.

Follow him @WillSmith on Instagram.

