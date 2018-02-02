Why C-Murder Started A Hunger Strike In Prison

A couple years ago C-Murder was sentenced to life in prison. According to The Source, he has decided to start a hunger strike while in prison. He alleges that he won’t eat because the medical care is poor, prisoners are physically abused, raped and that the administration abuses their power.

He is currently serving time at Angola Prison and won’t stop his hunger strike until he receives justice. His attorneys claim that he wants to shine light on the poor conditions of the prison system and this is the way he thinks he will get help. C-Murder is going against Assistant Warden of ASP Barrett Boeker, Warden Darrel Vannoy as well as The Department of Corrections.

He said, “Only in Angola can a Warden be arrested for rape and continue to serve as an officer in this Louisiana Penal System. This Warden has an abundant amount of racism and physical harm complaints against him from other inmates. We need an investigation now.” Listen to the claims and let us know your thoughts.

