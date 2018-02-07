News & Gossip
Like Father, Like Son: Will Smith’s Video Ode To Jaden Is The Best Thing On The Internet Right Now

Will comically celebrated the talents he passed along to his son by spoofing Jaden's music video.

Jaden Smith had Big Willy style footsteps to follow, being the child of Black entertainment royalty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

But the eccentric 19-year-old paved his own down to Mars path, finding success in his recent hit, ‘Icon.’

Proud dad Will Smith celebrated his son’s 100 million Spotify streams milestone by recreating his son’s music video…in dad slippers.

Take a look:

Humbled Jaden called his dad’s spoof the “funniest thing” he’s ever seen in his life, and thanked him for teaching him how to love:

#FamilyGoals

