Extravagant proposals are all the rage these days — but we can’t forget about the simple and creative ones.

Melanie Fiona‘s baby daddy kept it original and artist by proposing to the singer in the middle of a photoshoot with their baby boy. Her reaction was priceless.

He proposed during their photo shoot and her reaction is so cute 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/BEOcrNyPYq — Sarãn (@___Sarannn) February 15, 2018

The beautiful part about this is that every photo tells a different story.

So cute, looking like one Gap commercial. — Ellehsar (@Rashelle_ok) February 15, 2018

This shit cute af like wtf — lingling 👑 (@LittleCeasar_) February 15, 2018

Love is still in the air, apparently. Congrats to the beautiful couple.

