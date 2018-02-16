Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa Making Changes

The police department in Baltimore has been going through some tough times over the past few years and last year, really put the spotlight on Baltimore with murders skyrocketing.

In 2017, Baltimore set a record with 343 murders in the city, so Mayor Catherine Pugh had to make some changes for 2018. She made Darryl De Sousa the new acting Commissioner and he one of his main goals is to get police back in the community to build a better relationship with people in the community.

Watch him discuss his plans below:

Source: Fox 45 Baltimore

