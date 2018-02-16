Debate For School Officials To Carry A Gun During School Hours

A state lawmaker wants some school employees in Maryland to carry guns during school hours.

Some at the statehouse are debating they would be outmanned by a mass shooter, so they’re backing a bill to address the issue.

Del. Richard Impallaria said: “A school board can set up a program to let certain school employees carry weapons on the school property to protect our most valuable asset, our children.”

School resource officers in some Maryland counties already carry weapons.

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Do you think this would make schools safe? (ig & twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore)

Sharee Scott Hearn Nah because if that person is afraid of these students, the gun is now in the building for it to be taken from the teacher etc to be used in the same manner. Or they will end up shooting someone out of fear. It’s just a new recipe for death and lawsuits. Too many variables. Place officers in the schools that have proper training to handle children as well as the children with mental health issues.

Tanesha Butler That’s a horrible idea. It’s a school not the wild wild west. SMH

chngthengteng Why don’t they fund schools properly first?

tremar95 Good Morning Dre, man that won’t fix anything that just means they’ll take School Resource Officers (SROs) out of schools and they will have more problems such as students being shot by the teachers or students stealing guns and drug issues without SROs

smooveasshit22 Heeeeell no!!!! Don’t add fuel to the fire!

ms585ny I’m from NY and we had metal detectors not employees with guns.

equanimity_clint83 No!!

