Voices: Jason Nelson Breaks Down His Single “Forever”

Follow PRAISE On Twitter: Follow @PRAISEDC Baltimore native Jason Nelson is set to deliver his long-awaited new album “The Answer.” Nelson says the album with deal with solutions and answers to questions about items such as your spiritual journey, faith and more.

In this episode of “Voices,” Nelson breaks down one of the songs on the album “Forever” and God’s promise to you.

Text “PRAISEDC ” To 71007 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment

News

More Voices Episodes