Voices: Jason Nelson Breaks Down His Single “Forever”

Follow PRAISE On Twitter: Follow @PRAISEDCBaltimore native Jason Nelson is set to deliver his long-awaited new album “The Answer.” Nelson says the album with deal with solutions and answers to questions about items such as your spiritual journey, faith and more.
In this episode of “Voices,” Nelson breaks down one of the songs on the album “Forever” and God’s promise to you.
Text “PRAISEDC ” To 71007 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment
News
More Voices Episodes
Voices: Isabel Davis Breaks Down “Jesus We Love You”
Le’Andria Johnson Breaks Down “All I Got” In “Voices” At The 6th Annual First Ladies Tea
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours