For the past few seasons Safaree Samuels been one of the most lovable characters on Love & Hip Hop. But after his nudes leaked a few days ago and everyone peeped what he’s working with, he’s become the most longed after cast member by thirsty women across the board.

Today (Feb. 28), the Brooklyn “rapper” stopped by The Breakfast Club to modestly bask in all his newfound glory while promoting his new single, “Hunnid.”

Using all kinds of sexual innuendos with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee, Safaree explains why he wouldn’t have wanted those nudes to get out and the offers he’s gotten since they dropped.

Here are the 4 things we learned from Safaree on The Breakfast Club.

1. It Wasn’t Me

Safaree says he was not the person who leaked the nudes and wouldn’t want it out there because of the family members who follow his social media pages. He also states that he didn’t intentionally shoot his penis, he just wanted to record the “V” under his abs and caught his joint in the midst of it.

