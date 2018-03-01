Rae Sremmurd Premieres New Track “Powerglide” Featuring Juicy J

Sremm Season is on deck and 2018 is already been a big year for Rae Sremmurd. If you watch ESPN, you heard the duo on some of the NBA commercials after striking a deal with the worldwide leader in sports. Now the duo connects with legend and Three Six Mafia member Juicy J to flip the classic ““Side 2 Side” for their new single “Powerglide.”

Rae Sremmurd will release a 3 album project “Sremm Life 3” which will feature a solo from both Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi and it’s on deck very soon.

