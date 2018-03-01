ENTERTAINMENT-US-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Huh? Blac Chyna Confirms She’s Dating Rapper YBN Almighty Jay?

kysdc Staff
Iyanla may need to come fix Blac Chyna‘s life for real.

Blac Chyna looks to have confirmed that she is dating Texas rapper YBN Almighty Jay.  The 29-year-old was seen getting out of a Ferrari with the 18-year-old Jay. When paparazzi asked if the two were dating, Chyna said Yeah, we’re like, dating,” and laughed.

Now, that could have been Chyna playing around with the photogs but one of the last guys she was messing with publicly is Mechie and he’s 24.

Maybe after the Rob Kardashian Chyna likes them young.

