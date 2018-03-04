Jaden Smith Says He Doesn’t Feel Cool With Drake, Kanye West, & Donald Glover

Jaden Smith‘s debut album, SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion, has made its way to the charts. As Will Smith‘s son enjoys success and continues to work, he makes it known that doesn’t feel like the “little homie” anymore.

During an interview with Complex, the 19-year old artist opened up about his relationships with Drake, Kanye, and Donald Glover.

When asked about how his album, SYRE, making the charts impacted his relationship with his high-profile friends, Smith said it’s like, “You can’t hang out with us anymore. We didn’t know you were making an album this whole time. We thought you were just Little Homie giving us free water and shit. You’re not really cool with us anymore.” He also mentioned that he believes his status as the “little homie” is why he was accepted in the first place.

Jaden has shown us his talents since an early age. It’s been dope to see him continue to blossom into an international star. Hopefully, his relationships with Drizzy, Yeezy, and Childish Gambino are fixed. That would make for great art.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: