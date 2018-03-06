Friends Become Enemies When Ghetto Spider-Man Battles Famous Amos In A Dance-Off

Another day, another moment for social media star Famous Amos to show off his signature moves to Level‘s “I Bet You Won’t.”
This time Amos has some competition in the form of Ghetto Spider-Man (@ghetto.spider) and you better believe they’re putting on a show. Watch them break it down at L.Y.E Academy below and you can check out the full video here!
@ghetto.spider Came Prepared 😂😂😂 THIS NIGGA HAD THE HEELYS 💀💀💀🤦🏾♂️😩 — @ladiayates. Wait ☝🏽why @ghetto.spider & @famousamos_sofunny get into this heated ass battle?? 😂 I hate y’all #freestylefridays @lye_academy (FULL VIDEO ON LYEACADEMY.COM, LINK IN BIO) #ibetyouwont #ibetyouwontchallenge #dontstartnoshit
