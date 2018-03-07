‘Insecure’ Creator Issa Rae To Host The 2018 CFDA Awards

The CFDA Awards will be held on June 4th and while they haven’t announced the nominees and honorees, they did drop the big name that will be hosting: Issa Rae. She will be the first female host in several years and is taking over hosting duties from Seth Meyers, who hosted the award show last year.
CFDA president and CEO Steven Kolb said, “Issa Rae is leading a new generation of performers who use their voice and humor to discuss social topics in a way that is relatable and poignant.” The CFDA Awards are making additional changes moving the show from the Hammerstein Ballroom to the Brooklyn Museum. Kolb added, “The Brooklyn Museum is a strong and iconic backdrop to one of fashion’s biggest nights.”
We can’t wait to see what #BlackGirlMagic that Rae brings to the award show…and what she wears!
DON’T MISS:
HBO Greenlights Two New Issa Rae Shows, ‘Him Or Her’ And ‘Sweet Life’
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival
GET THE LOOK: Issa Rae Shines In Diane Von Furstenburg Dress For Cover Girl Panel
Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years
Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years
1. Issa at the BAFTA tea party in 2018Source:WENN 1 of 15
2. Issa Rae at the Golden Globes HBO After PartySource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Issa Rae at the 2017 MTV Movie AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Issa Rae at the Paley Center in April 2017Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Issa Rae at the 2017 Pre-Oscar GalaSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Issa Rae at the 75th Annual Golden GlobesSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Issa Rae at the Vulture FestivalSource:WENN 7 of 15
8. At An InStyle Luncheon in November 2017Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. At the 69th Annual PrimeTime Emmy AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. 2017 Black Girls Rock!Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. 2017 BET Awards in JuneSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. 74th Annual Golden Globe AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. The 2017 Golden Globes After PartySource:Getty 13 of 15
14. At the 2015 BET AwardsSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. At a 2015 screening for the LA Film FestivalSource:Getty 15 of 15