Mariah Carey Talks Returning To The Studio, Songwriting, And Music Evolution With V Magazine

For the latest issue of V Magazine, the starlette posed in Redemption and Versace to mark not only the return of the ultimate icon, but also a transformation of sorts.

The fashion for the shoot gave so much life right from the jump — in one photo, she’s seen posing in a Philipp Plein rocker jacket and of course a tiara. A bit of Versace, a bit of Aura Tout Vu, and you’ve got a fashionable recipe for an amazing fashion moment.

For the publication, Ms. Carey sat down with V’s Stephen Gan to discuss all things music (she’s returning to the studio with none other than Roc Nation) but also the power of songwriting and her audiences. Here were some of the gems she dropped:

On her songwriting (and being a diva):

“ It’s something that I think a lot of people don’t give women enough credit for, unless they are known visually as someone strumming a guitar, or they’re behind a piano most of the time. I also have that diva thing attached to me; I mean, I’m sitting here doing an interview in lingerie. But I was just like, you’re totally gonna understand that this is what I’m gonna wear! Why should I wear something uncomfortable? This is what I like.”

On the Grammys:

“In the music business, if you care about the Grammys and submitting your stuff before a certain time frame, you want a single out in the summer, and then you want to have your record [out] before the Grammys [consideration] deadline, which has changed. Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn. I mean, I have five Grammys. That’s cute. There’s people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many [Grammys]. I won two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, “We don’t go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we’re gonna go the opposite way.” So I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn’t bitter about it. I was just like, okay, well, I guess I’m not standing here barefoot onstage singing and trying to go a certain way. I’m just me.”

On the evolution of rap and music:

“Everything is totally different than when I started as a kid. All I knew was the radio. When I first heard my song on the radio, it flipped me out. I couldn’t believe it. I lived through that experience; I wouldn’t trade it. […] Now, still hearing it and having people walking down the street going, [deep voice] “Me and Mariah,” saying ODB’s raps for me…Now, everybody’s like, “Oh, it’s so innovative, a pop artist working with rappers!” I’m like, are you serious? Do you know how much shit I had to go through just to be able to work with anyone in hip-hop? It wasn’t done because I thought it was cool. […] Now, every genre is mixed together. Back then, the rap category had just started.”

On her music’s effect on audiences:

“Because I’m biracial, that’s one thing a lot of my fans—of all different ages and backgrounds—tend to talk to me about. They’re like, [your music] helped me get through this. A lot of people are like, you helped me come out to my parents because a song like “Outside” from the Butterfly album describes feeling different than others and not having people who understand. Growing up, there wasn’t that one idol that I was like, They’re exactly like me. […] What I try to do is make songs that other people relate to.”

