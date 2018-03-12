Colby Colb Talks Backstory Podcast With Angie Ange

Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip-hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on Itunes or wherever you stream podcasts. Listen to the preview below!

Get Backstory from the iTunes store: Backstory on iTunes

Get Backstory from Google Play: Backstory on Google Play

Get Backstory from SoundCloud: Backstory on SoundCloud

