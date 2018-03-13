Music
Wale Drops “It’s Complicated” EP

J.R. Bang
Surprise!

On little notice, the DMV’s own Wale dropped a new EP on us. The 4-track “It’s Complicated” EP features singer only Jacquees. It follows up his last solo album”Shine” and you can expect to hear it all day Tuesday (March 13th) on 93.9 WKYS. Check it out below.

