Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High Volume Of Visitors’

It’s no secret that former First Lady Michelle Obama is pretty well-loved, so much so that her Smithsonian National Portrait has to be moved because of huge demand.
According to CNN, Amy Sherald’s painting of Mrs. Obama was recently relocated to a different part of the museum.
Since her and former President Obama’s portraits were unveiled, the museum has been packed with patrons, with a whopping 176,700 people in February 2018. CNN noted this was the biggest month at the Smithsonian in the past three years.
These numbers don’t surprise us given just how much Michelle’s stunning portrait means to us, especially young Black girls. Just last month we reported about a photo of a two-year-old girl staring at the painting that went viral. Afterwards, Michelle herself made sure she got a chance to meet Parker Curry face to face.
