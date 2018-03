Queen Latifah announces that her mother Rita Owens, has passed away from a heart condition.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens, passed away today,” she revealed. “Anyone that has ever met her know what a bright light she was on earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly, but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

