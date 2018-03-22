DMV Spring Storm School Closings and Delays

Achievement Prep.Acad. : Delayed 2 hours

Al-Huda School : Delayed 2 hours, 2 minutes

Alexandria City Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Alexandria Country Day School : Delayed 2 hours

Alexandria Government : Open with unscheduled leave or telework; Emergency & telework employees follow policy

American Bar Association : Delayed 2 hours

Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Apple Early Learning Center : Opening at 6:30 AM Today

Aquia Christian Academy : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

Archbishop Carroll H.S. : Delayed 2 hours

Arco Iris Bilingual Children’s Ctr. : Opening at 8:00 AM Today

Arlington County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Associates for Renewal in Edu. : Opening at 9:30 AM Today

Barrie School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

BASIS Independent McLean : Closed Today

Berkeley County Public Schools : Closed Today

Bishop John T. Walker School for Boys : Delayed 2 hours

Bowie State University Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Bright Beginnings Childcare Center [ WEB Opening at 9:00 AM Today

Bullis School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Calvert Co. Circuit Court : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

Calvert Co. Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Calvert County Gov’t : Opening at 10:30 AM Today; Open with liberal leave

Calverton School : Delayed 2 hours

Capital City PCS : Delayed 2 hours

Capitol College : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Center City Public Charter : Delayed 1 hour

Charles Co. Gov’t : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Charles Co. Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours; Code 2

Childrens Manor Montess.-Germantown : Opening at 8:00 AM Today

Childrens Manor Montess.-Rockville : Opening at 8:00 AM Today

Christ Chapel Academy : Closed Today

Circuit Court for PG Co. : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

Clarke County Public Schools : Closed Today

College of Southern Maryland : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Colonial Beach Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Columbia College : Opening at 11:00 AM Today

Community of Hope AME : Closed Wednesday

Concord Hill School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Congressional Schools of VA : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Countryside Children’s Academy : Delayed 2 hours

County Christian School : Closed Today; No afternoon or evening activities

Culpeper Co. Public Schools : Closed Today

Curious Critters Early Learning Tree : Opening at 8:30 AM Today

Dale City Cathedral Christian Acad. : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

District Court of Maryland (P.G. Co) : Opening at 10:30 AM Today

District Court of Maryland: (Calvert Co. : Delayed 2 hours

Dorchester Co.Public Schools : Closed Today

Dreams and Visions Christian Learning Ctr. : Opening at 8:00 AM Today

Eagle Academy PCS : Delayed 2 hours

Early Learning and Intervention Center – DC [ WEB Delayed 2 hours

Excellence Christian School : Delayed 2 hours

Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy : Closed Today

Fairfax Christian School : Closed Today

Fairfax County Gov’t : Open with unscheduled leave or telework

Fairfax County Public Schools : Closed Today; School offices and central offices will open two hours late

Falls Church City Gov’t : Open with liberal leave

Fauquier County Schools : Closed Today

FBCW Early Learning Center : Closed Today

Federal Government : Delayed 2 hours; Open with unscheduled leave or telework

Field School : Delayed 2 hours

First United PresbyterianChurch of Dale City : Closed Today

Frederick Community College : Closed Today

Frederick County MD Public Schools : Closed Today

Frederick County VA Public Schools : Closed Today

Gallaudet University : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Geneva Day School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Georgetown University : Delayed 2 hours

Gerstell Academy : Closed Today

Grace Christian Academy : Closed Today

Grace Church (Dumfries) : Closed Wednesday; No afternoon or evening activities

Great Falls Village Green Day School : Opening at 9:45 AM Today; Code Blue

Grover Place : Opening at 8:30 AM Today

GW Community School : Closed Today

Hampshire County Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Harbor School : Delayed 1 hour

Hardy County Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Highland Park Christian Academy : Delayed 2 hours

Highland School : Closed Today

Hope Community PCS-Lamond and Tolson : Delayed 2 hours

Howard Univ. M.S. of Math & Science : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Hyattsville Hills Child and Family Ctr. : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

Independent Baptist Academy : Closed Today

Iverson Mall : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Ivymount School : Delayed 2 hours

Jamon Montessori Day School : Opening at 11:00 AM Today

Jefferson County Schools : Closed Today

Joint Base Andrews : Delayed 2 hours

Kendall Demonstration ES : Closed Today

King George County Schools : Closed Today; Code 3

Kingdom Christian Academy : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

Kingdom Kids Child Development Center : Opening at 7:00 AM Today

Lab School of Washington : Closed Today

Langley School : Delayed 2 hours

Leesburg Open Arms : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Loudoun County Public Schools : ALL OFFICES AND SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED THURSDAY

LOVE A.M.E. Church : Closed Today; No afternoon or evening classes

Manassas City Public Schools : Closed Today; Code Blue

Manassas Park City Public Schools : Closed Today

Maret : Delayed 2 hours

Maryland School for the Deaf : Closed Today

Matthew’s Ctr. for Visual Learning : Closed Today

Metro Direct : Opening at 4:00 AM Today

Model Secondary School : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Montessori Country School : Closed Today

Montessori School of McLean : Delayed 2 hours

Montgomery College : Opening at 12:00 PM Today

Montgomery County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Morgan County Schools : Delayed 3 hours

Mt. Carmel Christian Academy : Delayed 2 hours

Mt. Ennon Baptist Church : Opening at 9:00 AM Today

NASA Goddard Space Center : Opening at 10:00 AM Today; Code Yellow

Nat’l Inst. of Stand.& Tech. Gaithersburg : 2 hours delayed arrival; Option for unscheduled leave or telework

National Christian Academy : Delayed 2 hours

National Presbyterian School : Delayed 2 hours

Natl. Museum of Women in the Arts : Delayed 2 hours

New Chapel Christian Academy : Opening at 8:00 AM Today

Northeast Holy Trinity Church : Closed Wednesday

Northern Virginia Community College : Closed Today

Norwood School : Delayed 2 hours

Orange County Schools : Closed Today

Page County Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Patuxent River Naval Air Station : 2 hours delayed arrival; Option for unscheduled leave or telework

Paul Mitchell the School Tysons Corner : Closed Wednesday

Perfect Harmony II Preschool, Suitland Campus : 2 hours delayed arrival

Phillips School- Laurel : Closed Today

Potomac Early Learning Center : Opening at 8:30 AM Today

Prince George’s County Gov’t : Delayed 2 hours; Essential Personnel must report on time

Prince George’s County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours

Prince William County Government : Open with unscheduled leave or telework

Prince William County Public Schools : Closed Today; Code Red

PRTC-OmniLink : Opening at 4:00 AM Today

PRTC-OmniRide : Opening at 4:00 AM Today

Rappahannock County Public Schools : Closed Today

Restoration House International : Closed Wednesday

Rising Generations Early Learning Center : Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes

Riverview Baptist Day School : Delayed 2 hours

Rock Creek Christian Academy : Delayed 2 hours

Salisbury University : Liberal Leave for Non-essential employees

Shabach Christian Academy : Opening at 10:10 AM Today

SKC Early Education Centers. : Delayed 2 hours

Somerset Prep DC Charter : Delayed 2 hours

Spotsylvania County Public Schools : Closed Today; Code 1

Spotsylvania Gov’t : Open with liberal leave

Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Spring Dell Center : Delayed 2 hours

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School : Delayed 2 hours

St. Coletta Special Ed Public Charter : Delayed 2 hours

St. Mary’s County Public Schools : Delayed 2 hours

St. Patrick Episcopal Day School : Delayed 2 hours

Stafford County Government : 2 hours delayed arrival

Talbot County Public Schools : Closed Today

The Maddux School : Delayed 2 hours

The New Macedonia Baptist Church : Closed Wednesday; No afternoon or evening activities

The School of Children : Opening at 9:00 AM Today; Child care open

U.S. District & Bankruptcy Court, D.C. : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

U.S. Naval Academy : Delayed 2 hours

Unity Health Care : Opening at 9:00 AM Today; Essential Personnel must report on time

Univ. of Maryland University College (UMUC) : Opening at 10:00 AM Wednesday

Univ. of Virginia Falls Church : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Univ. System of MD: Shady Grove Ctr : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

University of Baltimore : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

University of Mary Washington : Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

US District Court (Alexandria) : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Virginia International University : Opening at 10:00 AM Today

Wakefield School : Closed Today

Warren County Schools : Closed Today

Warrenton Training Center : Delayed 2 hours

Washington College : Opening at 11:00 AM Today

Westmoreland County Schools : Delayed 3 hours

Woodstream Christian Academy : Delayed 2 hours

Word of Life Christian Academy : Closed Today

Word Performance Child Dev. Ctr. : Opening at 8:00 AM Today