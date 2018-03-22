DMV Spring Storm School Closings and Delays

|Achievement Prep.Acad.: Delayed 2 hours
|Al-Huda School: Delayed 2 hours, 2 minutes
|Alexandria City Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Alexandria Country Day School: Delayed 2 hours
|Alexandria Government: Open with unscheduled leave or telework; Emergency & telework employees follow policy
|American Bar Association: Delayed 2 hours
|Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Apple Early Learning Center: Opening at 6:30 AM Today
|Aquia Christian Academy: Opening at 9:00 AM Today
|Archbishop Carroll H.S.: Delayed 2 hours
|Arco Iris Bilingual Children’s Ctr.: Opening at 8:00 AM Today
|Arlington County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Associates for Renewal in Edu.: Opening at 9:30 AM Today
|Barrie School: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|BASIS Independent McLean : Closed Today
|Berkeley County Public Schools: Closed Today
|Bishop John T. Walker School for Boys: Delayed 2 hours
|Bowie State University: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Bright Beginnings Childcare Center [WEB]: Opening at 9:00 AM Today
|Bullis School: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Calvert Co. Circuit Court: Opening at 10:30 AM Today
|Calvert Co. Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Calvert County Gov’t: Opening at 10:30 AM Today; Open with liberal leave
|Calverton School: Delayed 2 hours
|Capital City PCS: Delayed 2 hours
|Capitol College: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Center City Public Charter: Delayed 1 hour
|Charles Co. Gov’t: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Charles Co. Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours; Code 2
|Childrens Manor Montess.-Germantown: Opening at 8:00 AM Today
|Childrens Manor Montess.-Rockville: Opening at 8:00 AM Today
|Christ Chapel Academy: Closed Today
|Circuit Court for PG Co.: Opening at 10:30 AM Today
|Clarke County Public Schools: Closed Today
|College of Southern Maryland: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Colonial Beach Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Columbia College: Opening at 11:00 AM Today
|Community of Hope AME: Closed Wednesday
|Concord Hill School: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Congressional Schools of VA: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Countryside Children’s Academy: Delayed 2 hours
|County Christian School: Closed Today; No afternoon or evening activities
|Culpeper Co. Public Schools: Closed Today
|Curious Critters Early Learning Tree: Opening at 8:30 AM Today
|Dale City Cathedral Christian Acad.: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|District Court of Maryland (P.G. Co): Opening at 10:30 AM Today
|District Court of Maryland: (Calvert Co.: Delayed 2 hours
|Dorchester Co.Public Schools: Closed Today
|Dreams and Visions Christian Learning Ctr.: Opening at 8:00 AM Today
|Eagle Academy PCS: Delayed 2 hours
|Early Learning and Intervention Center – DC [WEB]: Delayed 2 hours
|Excellence Christian School: Delayed 2 hours
|Fairfax Baptist Temple Academy: Closed Today
|Fairfax Christian School: Closed Today
|Fairfax County Gov’t: Open with unscheduled leave or telework
|Fairfax County Public Schools: Closed Today; School offices and central offices will open two hours late
|Falls Church City Gov’t: Open with liberal leave
|Fauquier County Schools: Closed Today
|FBCW Early Learning Center: Closed Today
|Federal Government: Delayed 2 hours; Open with unscheduled leave or telework
|Field School: Delayed 2 hours
|First United PresbyterianChurch of Dale City: Closed Today
|Frederick Community College: Closed Today
|Frederick County MD Public Schools: Closed Today
|Frederick County VA Public Schools: Closed Today
|Gallaudet University: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Geneva Day School: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Georgetown University: Delayed 2 hours
|Gerstell Academy: Closed Today
|Grace Christian Academy: Closed Today
|Grace Church (Dumfries): Closed Wednesday; No afternoon or evening activities
|Great Falls Village Green Day School: Opening at 9:45 AM Today; Code Blue
|Grover Place: Opening at 8:30 AM Today
|GW Community School: Closed Today
|Hampshire County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Harbor School: Delayed 1 hour
|Hardy County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Highland Park Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
|Highland School: Closed Today
|Hope Community PCS-Lamond and Tolson: Delayed 2 hours
|Howard Univ. M.S. of Math & Science: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Hyattsville Hills Child and Family Ctr.: Opening at 9:00 AM Today
|Independent Baptist Academy: Closed Today
|Iverson Mall: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Ivymount School: Delayed 2 hours
|Jamon Montessori Day School: Opening at 11:00 AM Today
|Jefferson County Schools: Closed Today
|Joint Base Andrews: Delayed 2 hours
|Kendall Demonstration ES: Closed Today
|King George County Schools: Closed Today; Code 3
|Kingdom Christian Academy: Opening at 9:00 AM Today
|Kingdom Kids Child Development Center: Opening at 7:00 AM Today
|Lab School of Washington: Closed Today
|Langley School: Delayed 2 hours
|Leesburg Open Arms: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Loudoun County Public Schools: ALL OFFICES AND SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED THURSDAY
|LOVE A.M.E. Church: Closed Today; No afternoon or evening classes
|Manassas City Public Schools: Closed Today; Code Blue
|Manassas Park City Public Schools: Closed Today
|Maret: Delayed 2 hours
|Maryland School for the Deaf: Closed Today
|Matthew’s Ctr. for Visual Learning: Closed Today
|Metro Direct: Opening at 4:00 AM Today
|Model Secondary School: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Montessori Country School: Closed Today
|Montessori School of McLean: Delayed 2 hours
|Montgomery College: Opening at 12:00 PM Today
|Montgomery County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Morgan County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
|Mt. Carmel Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
|Mt. Ennon Baptist Church: Opening at 9:00 AM Today
|NASA Goddard Space Center: Opening at 10:00 AM Today; Code Yellow
|Nat’l Inst. of Stand.& Tech. Gaithersburg: 2 hours delayed arrival; Option for unscheduled leave or telework
|National Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
|National Presbyterian School: Delayed 2 hours
|Natl. Museum of Women in the Arts: Delayed 2 hours
|New Chapel Christian Academy: Opening at 8:00 AM Today
|Northeast Holy Trinity Church: Closed Wednesday
|Northern Virginia Community College: Closed Today
|Norwood School: Delayed 2 hours
|Orange County Schools: Closed Today
|Page County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Patuxent River Naval Air Station: 2 hours delayed arrival; Option for unscheduled leave or telework
|Paul Mitchell the School Tysons Corner: Closed Wednesday
|Perfect Harmony II Preschool, Suitland Campus: 2 hours delayed arrival
|Phillips School- Laurel: Closed Today
|Potomac Early Learning Center: Opening at 8:30 AM Today
|Prince George’s County Gov’t: Delayed 2 hours; Essential Personnel must report on time
|Prince George’s County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|Prince William County Government: Open with unscheduled leave or telework
|Prince William County Public Schools: Closed Today; Code Red
|PRTC-OmniLink: Opening at 4:00 AM Today
|PRTC-OmniRide: Opening at 4:00 AM Today
|Rappahannock County Public Schools: Closed Today
|Restoration House International: Closed Wednesday
|Rising Generations Early Learning Center: Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes
|Riverview Baptist Day School: Delayed 2 hours
|Rock Creek Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
|Salisbury University: Liberal Leave for Non-essential employees
|Shabach Christian Academy: Opening at 10:10 AM Today
|SKC Early Education Centers.: Delayed 2 hours
|Somerset Prep DC Charter: Delayed 2 hours
|Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Closed Today; Code 1
|Spotsylvania Gov’t: Open with liberal leave
|Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Spring Dell Center: Delayed 2 hours
|St. Andrew’s Episcopal School: Delayed 2 hours
|St. Coletta Special Ed Public Charter: Delayed 2 hours
|St. Mary’s County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
|St. Patrick Episcopal Day School: Delayed 2 hours
|Stafford County Government: 2 hours delayed arrival
|Talbot County Public Schools: Closed Today
|The Maddux School: Delayed 2 hours
|The New Macedonia Baptist Church: Closed Wednesday; No afternoon or evening activities
|The School of Children: Opening at 9:00 AM Today; Child care open
|U.S. District & Bankruptcy Court, D.C.: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|U.S. Naval Academy: Delayed 2 hours
|Unity Health Care: Opening at 9:00 AM Today; Essential Personnel must report on time
|Univ. of Maryland University College (UMUC): Opening at 10:00 AM Wednesday
|Univ. of Virginia Falls Church: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Univ. System of MD: Shady Grove Ctr: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|University of Baltimore: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|University of Mary Washington: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
|US District Court (Alexandria): Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Virginia International University: Opening at 10:00 AM Today
|Wakefield School: Closed Today
|Warren County Schools: Closed Today
|Warrenton Training Center: Delayed 2 hours
|Washington College: Opening at 11:00 AM Today
|Westmoreland County Schools: Delayed 3 hours
|Woodstream Christian Academy: Delayed 2 hours
|Word of Life Christian Academy: Closed Today
|Word Performance Child Dev. Ctr.: Opening at 8:00 AM Today
|WVA Schools for the Deaf and Blind: Delayed 2 hours
