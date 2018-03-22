The DMV
DMV Spring Storm School Closings and Delays

DJ Gemini
Achievement Prep.Acad.Delayed 2 hours
Al-Huda SchoolDelayed 2 hours, 2 minutes
Alexandria City Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Alexandria Country Day SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Alexandria GovernmentOpen with unscheduled leave or telework; Emergency & telework employees follow policy
American Bar AssociationDelayed 2 hours
Anne Arundel Co. Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Apple Early Learning CenterOpening at 6:30 AM Today
Aquia Christian AcademyOpening at 9:00 AM Today
Archbishop Carroll H.S.Delayed 2 hours
Arco Iris Bilingual Children’s Ctr.Opening at 8:00 AM Today
Arlington County Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Associates for Renewal in Edu.Opening at 9:30 AM Today
Barrie SchoolOpening at 10:00 AM Today
BASIS Independent McLean Closed Today
Berkeley County Public SchoolsClosed Today
Bishop John T. Walker School for BoysDelayed 2 hours
Bowie State UniversityOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Bright Beginnings Childcare Center [WEB]Opening at 9:00 AM Today
Bullis SchoolOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Calvert Co. Circuit CourtOpening at 10:30 AM Today
Calvert Co. Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Calvert County Gov’tOpening at 10:30 AM Today; Open with liberal leave
Calverton SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Capital City PCSDelayed 2 hours
Capitol CollegeOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Center City Public CharterDelayed 1 hour
Charles Co. Gov’tOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Charles Co. Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours; Code 2
Childrens Manor Montess.-GermantownOpening at 8:00 AM Today
Childrens Manor Montess.-RockvilleOpening at 8:00 AM Today
Christ Chapel AcademyClosed Today
Circuit Court for PG Co.Opening at 10:30 AM Today
Clarke County Public SchoolsClosed Today
College of Southern MarylandOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Colonial Beach Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Columbia CollegeOpening at 11:00 AM Today
Community of Hope AMEClosed Wednesday
Concord Hill SchoolOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Congressional Schools of VAOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Countryside Children’s AcademyDelayed 2 hours
County Christian SchoolClosed Today; No afternoon or evening activities
Culpeper Co. Public SchoolsClosed Today
Curious Critters Early Learning TreeOpening at 8:30 AM Today
Dale City Cathedral Christian Acad.Opening at 10:00 AM Today
District Court of Maryland (P.G. Co)Opening at 10:30 AM Today
District Court of Maryland: (Calvert Co.Delayed 2 hours
Dorchester Co.Public SchoolsClosed Today
Dreams and Visions Christian Learning Ctr.Opening at 8:00 AM Today
Eagle Academy PCSDelayed 2 hours
Early Learning and Intervention Center – DC [WEB]Delayed 2 hours
Excellence Christian SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Fairfax Baptist Temple AcademyClosed Today
Fairfax Christian SchoolClosed Today
Fairfax County Gov’tOpen with unscheduled leave or telework
Fairfax County Public SchoolsClosed Today; School offices and central offices will open two hours late
Falls Church City Gov’tOpen with liberal leave
Fauquier County SchoolsClosed Today
FBCW Early Learning CenterClosed Today
Federal GovernmentDelayed 2 hours; Open with unscheduled leave or telework
Field SchoolDelayed 2 hours
First United PresbyterianChurch of Dale CityClosed Today
Frederick Community CollegeClosed Today
Frederick County MD Public SchoolsClosed Today
Frederick County VA Public SchoolsClosed Today
Gallaudet UniversityOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Geneva Day SchoolOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Georgetown UniversityDelayed 2 hours
Gerstell AcademyClosed Today
Grace Christian AcademyClosed Today
Grace Church (Dumfries)Closed Wednesday; No afternoon or evening activities
Great Falls Village Green Day SchoolOpening at 9:45 AM Today; Code Blue
Grover PlaceOpening at 8:30 AM Today
GW Community SchoolClosed Today
Hampshire County SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Harbor SchoolDelayed 1 hour
Hardy County SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Highland Park Christian AcademyDelayed 2 hours
Highland SchoolClosed Today
Hope Community PCS-Lamond and TolsonDelayed 2 hours
Howard Univ. M.S. of Math & ScienceOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Hyattsville Hills Child and Family Ctr.Opening at 9:00 AM Today
Independent Baptist AcademyClosed Today
Iverson MallOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Ivymount SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Jamon Montessori Day SchoolOpening at 11:00 AM Today
Jefferson County SchoolsClosed Today
Joint Base AndrewsDelayed 2 hours
Kendall Demonstration ESClosed Today
King George County SchoolsClosed Today; Code 3
Kingdom Christian AcademyOpening at 9:00 AM Today
Kingdom Kids Child Development CenterOpening at 7:00 AM Today
Lab School of WashingtonClosed Today
Langley SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Leesburg Open ArmsOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Loudoun County Public SchoolsALL OFFICES AND SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED THURSDAY
LOVE A.M.E. ChurchClosed Today; No afternoon or evening classes
Manassas City Public SchoolsClosed Today; Code Blue
Manassas Park City Public SchoolsClosed Today
MaretDelayed 2 hours
Maryland School for the DeafClosed Today
Matthew’s Ctr. for Visual LearningClosed Today
Metro DirectOpening at 4:00 AM Today
Model Secondary SchoolOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Montessori Country SchoolClosed Today
Montessori School of McLeanDelayed 2 hours
Montgomery CollegeOpening at 12:00 PM Today
Montgomery County Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Morgan County SchoolsDelayed 3 hours
Mt. Carmel Christian AcademyDelayed 2 hours
Mt. Ennon Baptist ChurchOpening at 9:00 AM Today
NASA Goddard Space CenterOpening at 10:00 AM Today; Code Yellow
Nat’l Inst. of Stand.& Tech. Gaithersburg2 hours delayed arrival; Option for unscheduled leave or telework
National Christian AcademyDelayed 2 hours
National Presbyterian SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Natl. Museum of Women in the ArtsDelayed 2 hours
New Chapel Christian AcademyOpening at 8:00 AM Today
Northeast Holy Trinity ChurchClosed Wednesday
Northern Virginia Community CollegeClosed Today
Norwood SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Orange County SchoolsClosed Today
Page County SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Patuxent River Naval Air Station2 hours delayed arrival; Option for unscheduled leave or telework
Paul Mitchell the School Tysons CornerClosed Wednesday
Perfect Harmony II Preschool, Suitland Campus2 hours delayed arrival
Phillips School- LaurelClosed Today
Potomac Early Learning CenterOpening at 8:30 AM Today
Prince George’s County Gov’tDelayed 2 hours; Essential Personnel must report on time
Prince George’s County Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
Prince William County GovernmentOpen with unscheduled leave or telework
Prince William County Public SchoolsClosed Today; Code Red
PRTC-OmniLinkOpening at 4:00 AM Today
PRTC-OmniRideOpening at 4:00 AM Today
Rappahannock County Public SchoolsClosed Today
Restoration House InternationalClosed Wednesday
Rising Generations Early Learning CenterDelayed 2 hours, 30 minutes
Riverview Baptist Day SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Rock Creek Christian AcademyDelayed 2 hours
Salisbury UniversityLiberal Leave for Non-essential employees
Shabach Christian AcademyOpening at 10:10 AM Today
SKC Early Education Centers.Delayed 2 hours
Somerset Prep DC CharterDelayed 2 hours
Spotsylvania County Public SchoolsClosed Today; Code 1
Spotsylvania Gov’tOpen with liberal leave
Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations CourtOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Spring Dell CenterDelayed 2 hours
St. Andrew’s Episcopal SchoolDelayed 2 hours
St. Coletta Special Ed Public CharterDelayed 2 hours
St. Mary’s County Public SchoolsDelayed 2 hours
St. Patrick Episcopal Day SchoolDelayed 2 hours
Stafford County Government2 hours delayed arrival
Talbot County Public SchoolsClosed Today
The Maddux SchoolDelayed 2 hours
The New Macedonia Baptist ChurchClosed Wednesday; No afternoon or evening activities
The School of ChildrenOpening at 9:00 AM Today; Child care open
U.S. District & Bankruptcy Court, D.C.Opening at 10:00 AM Today
U.S. Naval AcademyDelayed 2 hours
Unity Health CareOpening at 9:00 AM Today; Essential Personnel must report on time
Univ. of Maryland University College (UMUC)Opening at 10:00 AM Wednesday
Univ. of Virginia Falls ChurchOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Univ. System of MD: Shady Grove CtrOpening at 10:00 AM Today
University of BaltimoreOpening at 10:00 AM Today
University of Mary WashingtonDelayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
US District Court (Alexandria)Opening at 10:00 AM Today
Virginia International UniversityOpening at 10:00 AM Today
Wakefield SchoolClosed Today
Warren County SchoolsClosed Today
Warrenton Training CenterDelayed 2 hours
Washington CollegeOpening at 11:00 AM Today
Westmoreland County SchoolsDelayed 3 hours
Woodstream Christian AcademyDelayed 2 hours
Word of Life Christian AcademyClosed Today
Word Performance Child Dev. Ctr.Opening at 8:00 AM Today
WVA Schools for the Deaf and BlindDelayed 2 hours
