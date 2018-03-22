James Harden & Trolli Team Up For adidas Harden Vol. 2: SourStock Edition [PHOTOS]

Sour candy company Trolli and Houston Rockets’ James Harden have teamed up with the basketball superstar’s shoe company adidas for an exclusive and “weirdly awesome” collaboration. A charity drive will give three lucky fans a chance to win a life-size version of Harden’s Vol. 2 sneakers entirely made out of Trolli candy among other prizes.

Other prizes include a pair of autographed Vol. 2’s signed by “The Beard” himself and a ton of Trolli to share with the homies after stunting with your new wares. How this works is for every $5 bucks donated via StocX, fans will gain an entry slot to win one of the three exclusive prize packs and can enter many times as they can afford.

The great thing is the donations go to boost the efforts of Harden’s 3TheHardenWay, Inc., a non-profit that gives aid to bright students in the Houston area. Salute that!

Check out how to donate and enter this raffle by following this link. Hit the flip for images of the sneaks and prizes.

Trolli’s Sour Brite Sneaks candy is out at 7-Eleven stores now.

—

Photo: Trolli

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: