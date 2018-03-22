Dave East Tapped To Take Part In Netflix Docu-Series The Rapture

Aside from the upcoming Rachel Dolezal documentary coming up, Netflix just seems to know how to cater to its audience and give them what they want (sorry Mo’Nique, it’s true).

Anticipation is steadily building for their upcoming Hip-Hop series The Rapture, which features some of Hip-Hop’s biggest names such as Nas, T.I., Just Blaze, and 2 Chainz amongst others. Now Page Six is reporting that Nas’ protégé, Dave East, has been included in the forthcoming project.

“I am new, freshly removed out of the projects — I’ve literally been living in Jersey for like the last two years,” the East Harlem native born David Brewster said of his success.

“I was around the homies for 25 years. I have been this rapper and ‘Dave East’ a lot shorter time. So the majority of my friends are regular people . . . I have a few industry homies, but the closest people to my heart are regular people. I have a daughter and family that I have to take care of. Kairi is 2 now, so for the next 16 years I have to make sure she got everything she got now and some.”

East’s popularity has been growing for a hot minute now and we’re glad to see the Harlem rapper added to the Mass Appeal-produced docu-series and give us some personal insight into who Dave East the person is and what makes him tick.

Peep the teaser trailer below and let us know if you’re looking forward to The Rapture.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: