Video Of Alleged Woman Beater XXXTentacion Hitting Woman Surfaces

XXXTentacion is currently free to tour in support of his new album ?, but he might have to answer for an older video that showed him hitting a young woman in the head. Facing a number of charges related to a domestic violence case and witness tampering, prosecutors are examining the footage while his legal team says the 20-year-old is a changed man.

TMZ reports:

An old video of XXX is making the rounds online, which shows him dancing behind a girl filming herself … and then hitting her on the side of her head before the camera cuts out.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, prosecutors in XXX’s domestic violence case are reviewing the video — which appears to be old based on his hair style. It’s unclear how it might affect his case in light of a judge recently letting him out of the house to tour.

XXX’s attorney told the outlet that the video was taken between a pair of friends and made in jest so it shouldn’t be held against hin as he continues to correct his course.

View the video in question below. A Warning: the clip might be disturbing to some.

