Famous Dex Explains The Difference Between His Dex & Dexter Personalities [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Famous Dex is has a lot to be pumped about and he’s letting it all show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In an interview with Animal House, the 20-something-year-old Chicago rapper told Porkchop and Squirrel he loves his job and can’t wait for his Dex Meet Dexter album dropping April 6, 2018. “God is good,” he reiterated throughout his visit at 92Q.

Up top, Dex also explained how he separated himself from other rappers to get him to the next level, where the “famous” in his name comes from and more.

SEE ALSO:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore