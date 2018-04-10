Union: Juvenile Center Fight Could’ve Been Prevented

On Monday there was a discussion and a heated exchange of words between Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan and a AFSCME union president because eight suspects were charged after a Sunday disturbance at a juvenile detention facility in western Maryland in which at least three staffers were assaulted by inmates, authorities said Monday.
Source: Fox Baltimore
