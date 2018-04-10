Nicki Minaj Announces Two New Songs ‘Chun Li’ & ‘Barbie Tingz’

After being quite on Twitter for nearly a year, Nicki Minaj just announced that she will be releasing two new tracks on April 12th at 2 PM ET and 10 AM PT everywhere.

The two new tracks are titled, “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” and Minaj showed off the cover art for both tracks on Twitter. See her tweets below:

Minaj hinted that new music was one the way when she took to Twitter the first weekend of April and mysteriously tweeted “4” then deleted it and then the next day tweeting “3,” leading people to think it was some type of countdown to something.

Minaj’s last album to date was, The Pinkprint, which was released in 2014.

Since then she has joined multiple artists for features and collaboration Yo Gotti (“Rake It Up”), Lil Uzi Vert (“The Way Life Goes”), Travis Scott (“Krippy Kush (Remix)”), Migos and Cardi B (“MotorSport”), and most reentlyt Quavo (She for Keeps).

It’s unclear if Minaj has a new album up her sleeve, but we can at least be excited about these two new tracks that she has coming our way.

SOURCE: Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

