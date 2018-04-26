Cardi B Announces Broccoli Fest Will Be Her Last Performance While She Prepares For Birth

Just before she hit the stage at Umass, Cardi B made a major announcement. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to tell her fans that after Saturday’s Broccoli City performance, she will take a break while she prepares for the birth of her baby with Migos rapper Offset.

The last 2 weeks a very pregnant Cardi tore down the Coachella Festival and even twerking on stage. Now, after Brocolli City she will take a well-deserved break.

