#DivaUnfiltered: Saweetie May Be “High Maintenance” But She’s Not Here Just Here To Be Cute…

Dominique Da Diva | 05.01.18
Saweetie is on fire right now with her latest EP High Maintenance now streaming everywhere. Straight from the Bay Area, the sweet-talking rapper sat down with Dominique Da Diva to get UNFILTERED.

They talk everything #HighMaintenance from the Myspace era to IG to curving industry men & which Fenty Beauty products are the best! Saweetie makes it very clear- she’s not just here to be cute. She’s been wanting to rap since the age of 14! Press play to get a glimpse of this #SOICYGRL.

