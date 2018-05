We’re back at it. Episode 11 of We Got A Problem: If Bae Is Messy. Ladies, picture this: you just spent 30 minutes cleaning your apartment. Bae comes over and messes it up, but he can’t clean it, because according to him, “cleaning is not a man’s job.” Comment the first word out your mouth and tag someone who is messy. 😂😂😂

Also On 93.9 WKYS: