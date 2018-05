The two black men (Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson) who were wrongfully arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks settled with the city for a symbolic $1 and promise from officials to set up a $200k fund to teach youth entrepreneurship. Many felt they should receive more. Starbucks will also be paying for their college education in full. Take a listen to what Rashon And Donte had to say about finding the positive in this negative situation.

