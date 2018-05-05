Royce Da 5’9 Breaks Down The “Book Of Ryan”

Rapper Royce Da 5’9 released is 7th studio album “The Book Of Ryan” and with one listen you will realize this is different than his previous albums. Royce talks about being sober for now 5 years, an amusement park which is the inspiration for one of the standout tracks on the album and more with DJ Gemini.
