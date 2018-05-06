Community
DC Gets A New Rec Center…Named For A Legend

DC has a brand new $14M rec center…named after the late Marvin Gaye!

The late great Marvin Gaye grew up in Deanwood!

According to DC Council member Vincent Gray: “He went to Cardozo High School, which is of course one of our great high schools in the District of Columbia. I think it motivated Marvin”.

This rec center has EVERYTHING from a fitness center, basketball court, playgrounds, a teach-in kitchen, music room and even a community garden!

And later this year…there will be a statue of Marvin at the community center!!

