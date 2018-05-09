What’s Poppin’ With Deja Perez And Ty Cobb

Allow me to introduce the ever talented and ALWAYS hustling Ty Cobb!!! From MUA to creating/producing a reality show about MUA’s in the DMV!! To her work with young girls…to now being a published author!! There’s literally nothing Ty Cobb cannot do!!! You’ll hear an amazing story and even more phenomenal triumphs!! I’m so proud to know her…and happy to share her gifts/talents with you! So sit back and relax…and get to know how LARGE Ty Cobb is on the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!” the podcast

