Where Dey At Doe? America’s Next Top Model Stars Who’ve Gone M.I.A.

Admit it. America’s Next Top Model was your go-to show at one point in time — even if you just watched for Janice Dickinson’s extremely forced shade.
Several contestants and seasons later, many of today’s models can credit ANTM for giving them their first taste of supermodel stardom. But former Top Model alum, Winnie Harlow feels otherwise.
On Wednesday, she stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and pissed off many of her peers with her claims that the show didn’t help anyone’s career. Shady boots!
TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _______________________________________ Model #WinnieHarlow recently visited our good sis #AndyCohen over at #WWHL and received a fan question about when she knew she “made it.” That prompted Andy to give a brief rundown of her success-to-date noting that she really blew up after appearing on #ANTM. _______________________________________ Winnie didn’t necessarily agree and explained that her success came after the show. In fact, she doesn’t believe it actually helped her career and said that being on #ANTM is more of a reality show. "[My success] started after the show, 'cause that really didn't do anything for my career…which, it doesn't do anything for any model's career, realistically," she said. _______________________________________ So, how exactly did Winnie get discovered, then? 🤔 Well, she chops it up to a photographer hitting her up after he saw some pictures online. She told Andy, "A photographer from London hit me up—major photographer Nick Knight—and he was like, 'Hey, I've seen your photos online, and I want to do a shoot with you.' It went viral, and I got campaigns from there, and it hasn't stopped since." _______________________________________ Winnie later explained that she went on the show, because she thought that it was a great platform to begin a career. "I thought, 'That's going to be a career starter.' But it was really a reality TV show. That's not—(View more at TheShadeRoom.Com!) 📸: @bravowwhl
Fellow Next Top Model alum Isis King hopped on the gram soon after to read Ms. Harlow her rights:
It was May 2012, a select group of us Top Model All-star went to Toronto to do a HUGE Top Model convention. On the last day as @laura_allstar and I were walking out, up came this model hopeful named @winnieharlow . She loved top model, and us..she wanted to know all about our experiences and how to elevate her modeling career. She had a big smile, and passion in her eyes. Afew years later She ended up on Top Model. Fast forward to seeing a clip today of Winnie on @bravoandy #watchwhathappenslive saying "Top Model did nothing for my career, or any models career. My career started after that show" was disheartening. I've had kitchen table talk with MANY MANY Top Model contestant over the decade since my first show. Some of who told me that their agencies told them to deny being on the show, while others flourished in their careers afterwards. None the less there are tons of success stories, and not every Top Model Alumni wants to have fame on social media so you may never know about it. Some have huge campaigns, walk major showed, have switched over to TV and other avenues after Top Model sprung their careers into stardom, hell I'm even trying to better the world since I was on. It is a reality show, with editing, and could be stressful at times. On the other hand @tyrabanks also introduced us to the masses on a major tv show that airs AROUND THE WORLD! To make a comment like "my career started after that show" is the ultimate slap in the face and unrealistic to think it had no hand in success. The comment is hurtful to every success story that happened from @antmvh1 and if not to anyone else, me…the Top Model you looked up to before your fame back in 2012. #winnieharlow #antm #wwhl #topmodel
Winnie certainly has a right to her opinion, but it does seem a little unrealistic to say that ANTM and Tyra Banks didn’t play a part in her success.
That got us thinking about the other former contestants on the show, where they are and what they would say about Winnie’s comments. We’re sure many of them will be coming out the woodwork soon to defend or argue against Harlow’s comments.
Find out where some of your favorite ANTM stars have been in the gallery below.
Where Dey At Doe? America's Next Top Model Stars Who've Gone M.I.A.
Where Dey At Doe? America's Next Top Model Stars Who've Gone M.I.A.
1. Tiffany Richardson1 of 11
2. Danielle Evans2 of 11
3. Naima Mora3 of 11
4. Toccara Jones4 of 11
5. April Wilkner5 of 11
6. Isis King6 of 11
7. Keenyah Hill7 of 11
8. Sara Racey Tabrizi8 of 11
9. Mercedes Scelba- Shorte9 of 11
10. Camille McDonald10 of 11
11. Yoanna House11 of 11